Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), manufacturer of the BharatBenz brand of trucks and buses, plans to ramp up its sales network by increasing the number of locations to 350 by the end of this calendar year as the Indian arm of German auto major Daimler AG sees positive growth outlook for the commercial vehicle industry.

The company has just expanded its sales and service network in the North, Northeast, and Southern regions of India with five new 3S dealerships. The new BharatBenz outlets were opened in Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jindh (Haryana), Aizwal (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland). The company has also opened an exclusive spare parts outlet in Vandalur near Chennai.

Also read: Daimler India appoints Sreeram Venkateswaran as President and CBO

“These new BharatBenz dealerships are strategically located closer to National and State highways to deliver quick and reliable service to customers. These facilities will offer customers comprehensive solutions with respect to sales, service, and spare parts for BharatBenz’s entire range of commercial vehicles, according to a statement.

With the latest expansion, the BharatBenz sales and service network now comprises of over 320 locations across the country.

“India’s infrastructure development is on an upward trajectory, which is a great sign for the commercial vehicle industry. This is aiding a faster reach to all markets. Having crossed 320 sales and service locations, we will continue to expand our sales and service footprint in the coming months to achieve 350 network locations by the end of 2023, said Sreeram Venkateswaran, President, and CBO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

DICV says its dealerships are located on leading national and state highways on the Golden Quadrilateral, covering the North-South and East-West corridors. Each location is selected to be within 2.5 hours of customers’ reach.

With a cumulative of 30 BharatBenz locations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, 32 in Tamil Nadu, and 11 in the Northeast, the company is capable of servicing over 6 lakh vehicles per annum with our 8000 skilled service technicians across the country, it said.

“The Indian commercial vehicle industry registered a growth of 14.7% in domestic wholesale volumes on a sequential basis and 11.7% on a YoY basis in September 2023, with wholesale dispatch volumes picking up pace in anticipation of the seasonally strong festive period. This comes after five relatively sluggish months, post the transition to BS6 2.0 emission norms from April 1, 2023, said Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA.