EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, announces a collaboration with Shuzlan Energy, India’s growing charging infrastructure provider, to provide a safe, convenient, and accessible EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations to customers for public transportation across India.

Under the collaboration, Shuzlan Energy will be one of the official electric charging solution providers for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI and OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for institutional customers across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “As we move towards green mobility, our solutions are at the leading edge to help cities around the country to discover the value of electrification and ensure a smooth transition by enabling a strong, reliable, and sustainable ecosystem. Our partnership with Shuzlan Energy will strengthen the charging infrastructure for our e-buses, allowing customers to electrify their fleets rapidly and more conveniently”.

He added, “We look forward to providing a wide range of necessary solutions and technologies in an integrated, streamlined, and operationally efficient way to democratize EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions, and sustainable ecosystems”.

Shuel Bhamla, Director, Shuzlan Energy, said, “We are overjoyed to partner with EKA Mobility on this green venture. We are on a mission to deliver sustainably smart e-mobility solutions through our charging stations. We have also started the deployment of charging stations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. And by 2024, we aim to deploy 10,000 charging stations across India. As an ever-growing charging point operator, we are committed to building an ecosystem of reliable AC and DC chargers that will revolutionize e-mobility across the country.”

EKA’s recently launched 9-meter electric bus provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers. The product, completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI, and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads. With a capacity to seat 31 passengers and a driver, along with standing capacity, EKA’s electric bus offers a 200-kilometre range on a single charge.