Eris Lifesciences Ltd said, on Thursday, it bought nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd in $33.2 million deal to expand its portfolio in cosmetic dermatology.
The all-cash deal will be closed on or before March 31, Eris said in a stock exchange filing.
Also read: Dr. Reddy’s buys trademark rights for Primcyv from Pfizer for domestic market
Separately, Dr. Reddy's said the divested non-core dermatology brands included Hydroheal, Revilus, Avarta, and Aquaderm to Eris.
The deal comes two months after Eris said it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for ₹340 crore to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments.
Also read: Glenmark distribution pact with Cediprof in the US for hyperactivity disorder drug
Shares of Eris closed 1% lower on Thursday in their sixth straight session of losses. They have fallen 10% since announcing the deal with Glenmark.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.