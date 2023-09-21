Global major in testing services, Eurofins has inaugurated its biopharma services centre in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad centre is the Belgium-based company’s second biopharma services campus in India after Bengaluru, and will provide services in discovery chemistry and discovery biology, safety toxicology, bioanalytical services, and formulation development to global pharmaceutical companies.

Inaugurating the centre, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, said: “As part of their ambitious growth plans, Eurofins will be investing significant sums of money and create further employment opportunities from this campus over the years.’‘

In India, Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, provides services to pharmaceutical and agrosciences companies for their R&D needs. “This new state-of-the-art biopharma services campus reaffirms Eurofins’ commitment to invest in India,’‘ Neeraj Garg, Regional Director, Eurofins, said.

“We identified Hyderabad and, in particular, Genome Valley as an attractive place to invest because of the ecosystem existing in the city, and the ease of doing business. We have been particularly impressed by the collaboration we have had with the Government of Telangana to make this investment, and believe Hyderabad will be a strategic location for Eurofins in our global biopharma services network,’‘ he added.

According to Garg, the Hyderabad centre will eventually become the largest in India for the company with additional investments in two to three years. The Rs 150-crore, 15-acre centre contains 100,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space. It employs about 100 scientists and the number would ‘multiply’ going forward, he added.

Rajiv Malik, Director, Eurofins Advinus, said: “The Hyderabad campus shall be expanded to become the showcase site for Eurofins in India, encompassing services across the complete pharma R&D value chain from discovery to development to GMP testing, both for small molecules and large molecules.”