Zypp Electric, an EV-as-a-service start-up, will deploy 8,000 electric scooters in two months in Bengaluru.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s plan to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2 lakh e-scooters by 2025.

On Tuesday, it deployed 2,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru, bringing the fleet size to 13,000 across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Also read Zypp Electric and Zomato partner to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters by 2024

“We are thrilled to announce our latest endeavour — the deployment of 2,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru. By increasing our electric fleet, Zypp Electric is taking a step forward in making green logistics accessible to businesses. This initiative will not only benefit our partners in reducing costs but also create more job opportunities in the gig economy,” said Rashi Agarwal, CBO and co-founder, Zypp Electric.

Also read: Zypp Electric introduces EV fleet management dashboard for businesses

The start-up has also onboarded 2,000 delivery executives to facilitate efficient last-mile delivery and aims to integrate more than 5,000 more riders with its service in the coming two months. Additionally, Zypp further plans to install more than 100 Gorogro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12–18 months.

Recently, it raised $25 million in Series B, led by Gogoro and a few other new and existing investors. The funding round consisted of both equity and debt funding, with a $20 million equity round and $5 million in debt allocated for fleet expansion from global impact fund IIX, in addition to a prominent national bank.

The EV start-up has a clientele of more than 50 top industry giants, including Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Dunzo, Blinkit, and others. Zypp Electric presently manages deliveries and ride-sharing services.