E-commerce major Flipkart has said it expects to see over 10 million new customers in the ‘Big End of Season Sale’ (Big EOSS) beginning from June 1, 2024. T

The event will offer choices from over 12,000 brands and two lakh sellers, with the option of open-box delivery across categories like sports shoes, watches, and jeans. Same-day delivery will be available on over one lakh products.

“It gives us the opportunity to bring joy to our customers as we continue to focus on offering the best value and the widest range of trendy styles from top brands. The Big EOSS shopping extravaganza has not only delighted customers across India, but has fuelled positive growth for sellers and brands on our platform. We’re dedicated to offering the latest and best in fashion – across apparel, footwear, and accessories - all accessible through customized on-app experiences.,” said Arief Mohamad, Vice President and Head of Flipkart Fashion.

“Big EOSS will also offer Gen Z offerings curated on ‘SPOYL’, delivered to every serviceable pin code PAN India,” he added.

Customers can avail various bank offers while making purchases, which include a 10 per cent instant discount on credit cards and credit card EMI across RBL Bank, BOB Bank, and HSBC Bank (with a minimum order value of ₹2,500). They can also avail offers with Flipkart UPI on a minimum order value of ₹200.

The new trends that the platform noticed was that new customers are showing interest in categories like sports shoes, luggage, watches, ethnic suits; while existing customers favour styles across categories like jeans, casual shoes, shirts, t-shirts and tops.

Notably, tier 3 regions have shown a remarkable increase in demand for men’s footwear as compared to 2023.