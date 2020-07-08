Companies

Future Generali Insurance announces promotion, pay hike for employees

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

The company has decided not to compromise on hiring and plans to recruit employees as per the business requirement

Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) on Tuesday announced promotions, annual increments and variable payouts to all its employees.

FGII, the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, also said there will be no layoffs of employees during these unprecedented and volatile times.

The company also made provision of an immediate relief fund of ₹50,000 to each of its business-active agents and their families if they are tested positive for Covid-19, it said.

With over 125 branches across India, the company has decided not to compromise on hiring and plans to recruit employees as per the business requirement, it said in a statement.

During this lockdown phase alone, FGII on-boarded over 70 employees across various levels using various digital tools for engaging, interviewing, enrolling and inducting, it said.

The company has also taken multiple initiatives towards employee wellness and engagement during the lockdown period including counselling for employees and their families to help them cope with changes such as anxiety, stress or work-life balance brought about by the pandemic , the statement said.

Published on July 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
UltraTech Cement sells Chinese arm for ₹900 crore