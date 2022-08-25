hamburger

Hyundai commences bookings for its compact SUV ‘Venue N Line’

Our Bureau | Chennai, August 25 | Updated on: Aug 25, 2022

Customers can book Venue N Line on Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai outlets for ₹21 000

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest passenger vehicle maker, opened bookings for its new sporty Venue N Line.

It will be offered with a 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2 nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kW (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm. It comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features.

Customers can now book the compact SUV on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform  https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country for ₹21 000, according to a statement.

“We remain committed to enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of the Hyundai VENUE N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby, building on this strong legacy in India,” said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Venue N Line will deliver an exhilarating driving experience to customers with a sporty ride and handling that has been derived by suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience, it said,

It will feature a unique Dashcam with a Dual Camera and with over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features, Venue N Line will elevate smart mobility experiences, making it the most connected compact SUV in the segment.

Published on August 25, 2022
