Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Tuesday, launched the all-new Verna sedan starting at ₹10.98 lakh, going up to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory price).

The company has already received bookings of 8,000 units since it opened bookings last month.

“Today, we are embarking on a new journey with the launch of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Our ambitions and vision for this new sedan have culminated in an amalgamation of advanced technology, scintillating design, and superior performance that creates Futuristic and Ferocious mobility experiences,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said here at the launch.

Verna has been one of Hyundai’s most iconic models globally, he said adding that “I am certain, the all-new Hyundai Verna is going to captivate our customer’s aspirations and induce technology-enabled superior mobility experiences.”

Features

The new Verna has been designed to exude a premium and luxurious appeal. It has the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2670 mm as well as segment best width of 1765 mm, the company said.

The enhancement of 70 mm in its wheelbase and increase of 36 mm of width has led to an increase in overall cabin roominess, it said.

The Verna offers customers powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains that are both future-ready and cater to a thrilling driving experience. These advanced powertrains are both RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant and E20 fuel-ready, HMIL said.

The all-new Verna is powered by 1.5 l MPi Petrol engine that is paired with six-speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), as well as a new 1.5 l Turbo GDi petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). The 1.5 l Turbo GDi petrol engine also offers customers the best-in-segment power and torque that is unmatched, this powertrain also offers the highest fuel efficiency in this segment.

The all-new Verna will also ensure a comprehensive safety package by offering advanced safety features to customers. With 17 Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features, the new Verna uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and camera (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action and warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions, the company added.