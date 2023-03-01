India’s second largest automobile manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported domestic sales of 47,001 units in February, up by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as compared with 44,050 units during the month last year.

Exports also grew 19 per cent YoY to 10,850 units during the month as compared with 9,109 units in the corresponding month last year.

Commenting on the February sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “The newly launched Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Grand i10 Nios and Aura continue to create excitement in the Indian market space and receive tremendous customer response. Moreover, Hyundai Creta, building on its strong legacy, has set a benchmark, registering sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception.”

The overall sales numbers show a positive trend across segments, he said.

HMIL forms a critical part of Hyundai’s global export hub and currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, West Asia, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. HMIL currently has 583 dealers and more than 1,492 service points across India.

