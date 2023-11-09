Indian exporters with Amazon Global Selling are gearing up for a bumper holiday season to serve customers across the world during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale events.

Indian exporters have launched over 50,000 new products on Amazon’s global websites for the sale event that starts on 17 November and ends on 27 November, said Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, to businessline.

Currently, over 1.25 lakh exporters on the programme are on track to surpass $8 billion in cumulative exports by 2023, he added.

Amazon customers globally will be able to discover a range of products across categories including home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care, office products, jewelry, beauty, and furniture by exporters across India.

Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent business growth (Y-o-Y), going past the average growth rates in the previous editions of the two-day sale event, said the e-commerce company. The Prime Day events were held globally on July 11 and 12 this year.

“Amazon global selling as a programme was started in 2015, with about 100 sellers. In the course of the past eight years, we have been able to scale well and are on track to hit that $8 billion this year,” he said.

The holiday season or events like the Prime Day etc. have traditionally been periods of high growth for Indian exporters, he added. In the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days Sale on 10 and 11 October 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70 per cent Y-o-Y and 170 per cent as compared to the business as usual (BAU) period.

The highest growth was seen in categories like home grew 78 per cent, beauty showed the highest growth with 196 per cent Y-o-Y, with kitchen and health & personal care segements growing 79 per cent and 87 per cent respectively.

The US & UK are driving a major portion of the business for Indian exporters. Both Japan and Australia emerged as the new high-growth destination for Indian exporters with sellers witnessing nearly 200 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the two days of the sale, said Wakankar .

The top five products sold by Indian exporters during the sale included bedsheets, scrub apparel sets, oral care products, rugs, and kitchen products.

Amazon rolls out initiatives for exporters

In order to help exporters, Amazon has slashed the subscription fee for Indian exporters joining its Global Selling program for the first three months from $120 ($39.99 per month) to just $1 which is available to exporters joining this program on or before 31st March 2024.

Also read: AWS introduces dedicated local zones

Additionally, Amazon has expanded its flagship cross-border logistics program called SEND, by enabling a hassle-free ocean freight logistics solution at competitive rates and end-to-end trackability which allows exporters to better plan their inventory.

SEND has been active for over a year providing air carrier services for small parcel delivery. With SEND, Indian exporters can avail cross-border logistics services from multiple third-party service providers across Air & Ocean, to ship their goods to Amazon fulfillment centers in the US.

In addition to competitive rates and Amazon-facilitated shipping, the entire process is seamlessly integrated with Amazon Seller Central, where booking, tracking, and payments are made seamless, along with door-to-door pickup and delivery and hassle-free documentation support.