Ingka Centres, part of IKEA’s parent company Ingka Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of brand Lykli for its mixed-use retail centres in India. The first such centre is set to open in Gurugram in 2025.

“As consumers crave immersive shopping experiences and a diverse range of offerings under one roof, Ingka Centres’ newest meeting place Lykli is set to emerge as a key destination for entertainment, social connections, and retail therapy in the lucrative Indian market,” the company said in a statement.

India’s retail sector is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 29 per cent and the retail sales within the shopping malls of the top eight cities are poised to reach $39 billion by 2027.

Anna Larsen, Global Marketing Manager for Ingka Centres, said, “Shopping malls have long been perceived as simply places to shop. Ingka Centres´ immersive experiences challenge this outdated concept and transform shopping malls into a destination for many people to recharge, play, build emotional connections, and nurture community. Lykli will capture that promise in its own unique way directly speaking to the people of Gurugram.”

‘Lykli’ comes from ‘lycklig’, a Swedish word for ‘happy’. “Ingka Centres had earlier invited people to share their feelings around several potential names, and they were instinctively drawn to happiness, vibrancy, and liveliness embodied by ´Lykli,” the company added.

The meeting place slated to open in Gurugram, will be anchored by IKEA and offer a blend of dining and entertainment besides a diverse retail selection of both global and local brands. It will also provide office facilities and spaces for community events. Earlier this year, Ingka Centres confirmed that PVR Limited became the first tenant of Lykli Gurugram that will operate a nine-screen movie multiplex.

