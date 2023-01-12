Lexus India, Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury car brand, unveiled its all-new 5 th generation hybrid SUV RX during its first-ever participation at the Auto Expo 2023.

RX will be available in two powertrains - the RX350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F sport Performance. The RX350h will be available in eight Exterior colours and the RX500h in six exterior colours, including a new colour variant – Sonic Copper.  The new Lexus RX will come with Connected features and services. The company announced the start of the bookings for the same on Wednesday.

“In line with the global direction, Lexus India will continue to strengthen its presence through enhancement of its electrified range of cars,” Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said during the launch.

The RX 350h Luxury Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, producing 247 total system horsepower, electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, AWD Layout, and an acceleration of 0–100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.

The  RX 500h F-Sport Performance, powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, is the most powerful RX to date with 366 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and an acceleration of up to 0–100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds.  

