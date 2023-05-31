Log9 Materials, an advanced deep-tech and battery tech startup, has joined forces with Quantum Energy Limited, an EV OEM firm, to unveil a new commercial 2-wheeler electric vehicle (CEV) called Bzinesslite and expects to commercially roll out 200 EVs within 2-3 weeks in Hyderabad through Whizzy Logistics, a logistics fleet service provider, enabling hyperlocal deliveries.

The EV is equipped with Log9’s RapidX 2000 batteries, allowing for rapid charging from 0 to 80 per cent within 12 minutes, ensuring quick and efficient charging capabilities.

Both companies have entered into a long-term strategic partnership, initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Going forward, both organisations will be working together to fulfil their target of deploying 10,000 2W InstaCharged EVs across the country by March 2024.

“We are pleased to partner with Quantum Energy in a bid to materialise our shared vision of electrification of the last-mile logistics sector in India, which in turn strengthens our vision of revolutionising the mobility and energy sectors of India,” said Kartik Hajela, Co-founder and COO, Log9. The 2W EVs will cater to a variety of use cases, including e-commerce, food delivery, and courier services, among others, in the country’s last-mile logistics sector, the company said in a press release.

“We are excited to introduce our revolutionary product, Bzinesslite, developed in partnership with Log9. Plug it. Charge it. Repeat. Unlimited fast charge, stress-free,” said Chakravarthy C, Director, Quantum Energy. The e-2W has been designed with features, such as quick acceleration, range (80–90 kms), multi-theft alarm, and multiple driving modes, the company said.