TVS Capital Funds has announced Naveen Unni as Managing Partner. Known for investing in tech-driven financial services and B2B services, the firm has managed ₹3,500 crore across 3 funds and 32 investments under its track record.

Naveen Unni has a 20-year track record of leadership at McKinsey and Company, where he served as the Managing Partner for the Chennai office and led the India sustainability practice.

Commenting on Naveen Unni’s appointment, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Naveen Unni comes with global consulting experience with significant exposure to comprehensive business transformation and digital strategy initiatives. “

He added, “This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. This assumes more significance as we are preparing the launch of our next fund, to be led by the expanded competent leadership team to offer comprehensive solutions to portfolio entities.”

Naveen Unni, Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds, said, “I am delighted by the opportunity to empower India’s NextGen entrepreneurs.”

He added, ”I look forward to bringing my two decades’ experience in strategy and business transformation consulting and practice building, to support our business partners, our clients, and the TCF ecosystem.”