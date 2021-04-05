NTPC adds 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda power project to installed capacity

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has added 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh to its installed capacity.
“Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-II (2 x 660 MW) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group from March 31, 2021,” a BSE filing said.
Also read: NTPC biggest gainer as discom dues improve
With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added.
In October 2019, Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 MW) was added to the company’s installed capacity.
The present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 65,810 MW (including 11,755 MW through JVs/subsidiaries) comprising 46 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 1 small hydro, 13 solar PV and 1 wind-based station) and 25 joint venture stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 2 wind and 1 solar PV).
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...