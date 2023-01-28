EV maker, Ola Electric has announced a customer service programme - ‘Ola Care Subscription’- to enhance its customer service levels.

Ola care has two tiers of subscription plans: Ola Care and Ola Care+. The benefits of the Ola Care plan include free labour on service, a theft assistance helpline and Roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+, in addition to Ola Care’s benefits, includes annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor and ambulance service.

Ola Care and Ola Care+ come at an annual subscription price of ₹1,999 and ₹2,999 respectively. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Being a customer-centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after-sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers 360-degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres.”

For an annual subscription, Ola takes care of scooter diagnostic, towing and puncture assistance and theft assistance for free. It also provides care during breakdowns with 24x7 ambulance service, online doctor consultation, taxi for an onward journey, hotel accommodation in case of a breakdown outside city limits and vehicle custody services for user comfort.

The convenience fee on home service and pick up and drop has also been waived under this plan. Additionally, Ola has zero labour charges for non-accidental and non-insurance repairs and free consumables.

It currently serves 600+ cities via service vans and physical stores.

Ola has been on an expansion spree on the D2C front and said that it is on track to open 200 Experience Centres across all major cities by the end of January 2023.

