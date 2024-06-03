The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has recorded an all time high of 8.9 million transactions across retail and ride-hailing segments in May. This represent a 23 per cent month-on-month increase in transaction volume.

As per a statement, ONDC said, the retail segment, hit a new peak of 5 million orders last month, up from 3.59 million in April. It also saw a single-day record of 200,000 retail transactions during the month.

Both the categories – grocery and food delivery – crossed the 1 million order mark each; while home and kitchen segments had 630,000 orders. The fashion segment saw 330,000 orders, and other retail sub-categories saw 2 million-odd orders.

Surge in shares

“Categories like grocery, fashion, home and kitchen have seen rising shares. The food segment accounted for around 20 per cent of total retail orders in May,” the statement said.

The ride-hailing segment witnessed slower growth, increasing from 3.6 million trips in April to 3.8 million in May. Numbers are lower than the March peak of 4 million trips.

Among the States, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra remained the top three in terms of placing orders. Uttar Pradesh saw orders near double, while Bihar reported 42 per cent growth.

ONDC now has 5,35,000 sellers across over 1,200 cities, with 84 per cent being small sellers. These small sellers contribute 56 per cent of the total orders, aligning with the ONDC’s goal of benefiting small businesses.

Companies like Paytm, Ola, PhonePe and Shiprocket are part of the ONDC Network now.

ONDC Network, targeting a gross merchandise value of $48 billion in the next couple of years.