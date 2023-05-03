Procter & Gamble India, makers of brands like Vicks, Ariel, Gillette, and Pampers on Wednesday said that it is introducing an Infertility Treatment Support policy. This is part of the FMCG company’s commitments for advancing equality and inclusion.

“Under this policy, P&G India will cover the expenses borne for infertility treatments like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), etc. In line with our commitment towards inclusive policies, this program supports employees of diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, and family structures,” it added.

Outlining the progress of its other initiatives, the company said that over the last two years, it has invested over ₹400 crore “deliberately working with women-owned and women-led businesses in India.”

The company’s efforts are on track and P&G has significantly over-delivered against the commitment of ₹500 crore from 2021 to 2025, it added.

“With Project Pragati, P&G India commits to provide digital upskilling opportunities to 5 lakh women from lesser privileged communities over 5 years,” it said.

‘Inclusive tomorrow’

The FMCG major also announced that it will partner with over 50 educational institutes, including undergraduate colleges and post-graduat euniversities across the country, with the aim of creating “safe spaces and visible allies” for the LGBTQ+ community.

LV Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, P&G India said, “Our new commitments aim to expedite our progress through a range of fresh and continued actions as well as partnerships. We are committed to playing our part to pave the way for a more equal and inclusive tomorrow.”

The company also said it has achieved 50 per cent representation of female directors behind the camera for its brand advertisements this year. “This significant milestone was achieved one year ahead of the commitment timeline of 2024,” it added.

“Under the Shiksha Betiyan Scholarship Program’ launched last year, P& G India worked with over 100 institutes (vs target of 50) to benefit girls seeking to pursue higher education in STEM. The program impacted over 300 beneficiaries with financial aid and mentorship opportunity across technical linstitutes, undergraduate colleges, and post-graduate universities,” it added.