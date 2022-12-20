Puma India on Tuesday said it has roped in actor and entreprenuer Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador. It added that this latest association is part of the company’s ongoing commitment towards the women consumer segment in India.

The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories, including select collections through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year, the sports brand added. The sports brand’s roster of brand ambassadors includes her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, said, “As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”

“With this new association, I will be able to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. I am looking forward to everything that PUMA and I have planned for the coming year,” added Sharma in a statement.

Other brand ambassadors of the sports brand include MC Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and most recently Harrdy Sandhu.

