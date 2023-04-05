E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing.

Agrawal brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India.

Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman and Wakefield, and Airtel, Agrawal has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets, said the company.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, “At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable e-commerce for the sellers of Bharat. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of e-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust.”

As Shiprocket advances in its journey of building an ‘OS of e-commerce’ for merchants across India, Agrawal’s extensive product and marketing experience will play a crucial role in driving growth for the brand.

Aligned with Shiprocket’s vision of enabling e-commerce, he will play a significant role in leveraging consumer behavior insights and driving marketing functions within the organisation, said the company.

Global brand journey

Agrawal, on his appointment said, “Shiprocket is committed to providing value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation.”

The Zomato-funded logistics start-up is also betting on the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market segment to drive its growth as India records a high influx of small businesses. The company even plans to improve its offerings to make the post-checkout experience for businesses easier.

Recently, Shiprocket X, a cross-border shipping product of Shiprocket, announced its partnership with eBay, a global e-commerce player, to provide cross-border e-commerce solutions for Indian SMEs.