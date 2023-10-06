From fashion retailers to online marketplaces, Gen Z shoppers are the new target group for fashion brands for both online and offline expansion. India has the third-largest online shopper base globally, today. According to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is Gen Z and these shoppers mostly purchase fashion as the first category online, at entry price points.

In August, Flipkart launched its app-in-app platform ﻿Spoyl﻿, targeting Gen Z shoppers, aged below 26 years, with a focus on value and trend-setting styles, over 40,000 products.

A recent report by McKinsey states Gen Z loves expressive clothes, wants to stand out rather than fit in, and has an ever-changing style.

“Nearly 25 per cent of Flipkart users are Gen Z,” said Sandeep Karwa, Vice President at Flipkart Fashion. Fashion is a key channel for new customer acquisition for Flipkart, contributing nearly 40 per cent of the new base.

He said that Gen Z use fashion as a way to express themselves and this crop of users prefer visuals, and detailed catalogue.

The e-commerce took close to eight months to conceptualise and establish SPOYL. In order to cater to the demands of its target users, SPOYL refreshes its styles almost every week.

He said that the team of the app-in-app platform crawls through various points of information to understand trends that can be converted into style.

“We have a set of designers who look at the inspirations collected as part of our tech and convert them into trends and styles, which are further passed on to sellers to convert them into the final product–a garment, shoe, handbag or other accessory,” added Karwa.

Almost all sellers on the SPOYL platform sell their merchandise on Flipkart’s core fashion business. With the new offering, they had to identify vendors to work with, in order to offer trendy clothes at affordable price points. The sellers were given data on trends to capitalise on and to offer the best prices.

He said that personalised experiences and products will help brands differentiate themselves for the new consumer base.

Currently, all SKUs on the SPOYL platform, including clothes, accessories, and shoes are priced below Rs 4,000 at the top-end. He said that nearly 50 per cent of sales happening on SPOYL are made for the platform specifically, and 95 per cent of the products available are made in the country.

“SPOYL is a part of our long-term game and we want to make this huge in the years to come back,” he added.