Tata launches Tiago NRG with SUV-inspired design

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors launched the all-new Tiago NRG, at a starting price of ₹6,57,4000, ex-showroom Delhi. The vehicle has a four-star safety rating from Global ENCAP, and an SUV-inspired design with higher ground clearance and tough road performance. The vehicle will be launched in four colours — Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey. It will be available in showrooms from today.

Tata Motors launches two new variants of Ace

Tata Motors in no hurry to find a new CEO

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, said, “We are excited to bring this awesome version of our much-loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago. The NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV-like vehicles. We are confident that our customers will appreciate it as much as its predecessor.” Amba believes this will fulfil customers’ desire of owning an SUV at a lower price point.