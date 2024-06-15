Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, announced that its SUV, the Nexon, has achieved cumulative sales of 7 lakh units in its seventh year.

Launched in 2017, Nexon has carried the distinction of being India’s largest-selling SUV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, according to a company statement.

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle dealers and showrooms nationwide are organizing special events and customer meets to celebrate Nexon’s milestone.

The company is also offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh (depending on the model and variant) for customers who have booked and are awaiting delivery of their Nexon and those making new bookings or upgrading their existing Nexon to its latest version. These benefits are available for bookings made until June 30, 2024.

The Nexon secured a 5-star rating from GNCAP in 2018.

In February 2024, the new generation Nexon received another 5-star rating under the enhanced 2022 protocol, followed by the Nexon.ev achieving a prestigious 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP this month.

“Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort, and driving pleasure. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.