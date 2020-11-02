Thermax bags ₹320-cr order to set up combined heat and power plant for Assam Bio Refinery

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax on Monday said it has won a ₹320 crore order for setting up a captive Combined Heat and Power plant for Assam Bio Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL).
“Thermax has concluded ₹320 crore order to set up a captive Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant on an EPC basis for ABRPL, a joint venture of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), Fortum and Chempolis,” a Thermax statement said.
The ABRPL is developing India’s first biorefinery to produce cellulosic ethanol from bamboo biomass, it added.
This cogeneration plant includes two high-pressure boilers of 98.5 TPH (tonnes per hour) capacity each, air pollution abatement equipment along with steam turbine generator and other auxiliary systems to generate process steam and power simultaneously.
“ABRPL is targeting a larger production of second-generation (2G) ethanol in India and contribute towards Indian government’s target of attaining self-sufficiency in energy, reducing fossil fuel footprint and meeting the socio-economic needs of the region. We are happy to partner with Thermax in this journey, a pioneer in setting up captive power plants on EPC basis,” said Gunindra Nath Sarma, CEO, ABPRL, in the statement.
The CHP will utilise all wastes and byproducts such as biocoal, stillage cake, etc. emanating from the biorefinery during the bio-ethanol production process. It will also help reduce our dependence on grid power.
“This proven technology by Thermax leverages our expertise in the combustion of biomass and offering green solutions that align with our vision of providing sustainable solutions. We look forward to our association with ABPRL in this initiative that has a potential to propel India’s efforts towards increasing clean energy generation,” said Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax Ltd, in the statement.
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of the CHP plant. The project is to be completed in 20 months.
Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. It offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.
Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and South-East Asia.
