Oracle and Uber Technologies, Inc. announced a seven-year strategic cloud partnership to accelerate Uber’s innovation, help deliver new products to market, and drive increased profitability.

As Uber continues to grow and enter new markets, it is increasingly important for the business to focus resources on its core strengths and strategic initiatives. By migrating some of the company’s most critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Uber will be in a position to modernise its infrastructure while also accelerating its path to profitability, said the company.

Also read:Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay

“Uber is revolutionising the way people, products, and services move across continents and through cities. To deliver on that promise for customers while building value for shareholders, we needed a cloud provider that will help us maximise innovation while reducing our overall infrastructure costs,” said Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi.

Oracle provides an ideal combination of price, performance, flexibility, and security to help us deliver incredible customer service, build new products, and increase profitability, he added.

Also read:Red Hat, Oracle tie-up to bring RHEL to OCI

This new strategic partnership with Uber along with recent analyst reports serves as validation of OCI’s strategy and product vision. Customers want both flexibility and best-in-class price-performance infrastructure across a global footprint. Uber can now take advantage of these capabilities that only OCI provides, said the company.

“This landmark competitive win for OCI is further validation of the momentum and acceleration we are experiencing in the market. Enterprises, governments, and start-ups around the world are recognising the differentiation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and experiencing our performance, security, and economic benefits versus other hyper scalers,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz.

Also read:Tata Communications sees growth opportunity in distributed cloud adoption

The company said, along with the OCI agreement, the strategic partnership includes other areas of collaboration between the two companies. Oracle will become a global Uber for Business client, selecting Uber as a preferred rideshare for its employees to travel and eat around the world, it added.