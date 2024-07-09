Dezerv, a wealth management platform, announced it has secured ₹265 crore in a funding round led by Premji Invest alongside existing investors Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India (aka Z47) and Accel. The company, with client assets worth over ₹7,000 crore, plans to design new investment strategies, boost its technology platform to deliver superior client experience, and hire investment specialists.

“In the next five years, India’s affluent are expected to increase their wealth by nearly $1.2 trillion, growing at 14 per cent annually. Our goal is to help them, and HNIs in their wealth journey. Over 65 per cent of HNI portfolios suffer from underperformance due to mis-selling and over-diversification. We tackle these challenges with tailored investment solutions, managed portfolios, and advanced technology for exceptional client experiences. Ensuring trust and top-notch service requires significant investment in client security, regulatory compliance, and governance,” said Sandeep Jethwani, Co-Founder, Dezerv.

Indians are experiencing a trend called financialisation, with more individuals investing their savings in the financial market. Markets grow more complex for the mass affluent segment. The company envisions to modernise wealth management, which is personalised and scalable, said Saravanan Nattanmai, Partner, Premji Invest.

Mridul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital, said, “Winning the affluent segment requires differentiated channel acquisitions and high-quality experiences, which the company is capturing with its transparent, tech-led, and customised wealth management solutions.”

“Dezerv’s digital-first proposition, coupled with a portfolio approach that is the right mix of risk-reward-tax, has catapulted them to being a market leader in a short span of time. We are privileged to be early backers and are excited to double down on our partnership,” said Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India (aka Z47).

Founded by Sahil Contractor, Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv allocates assets across proprietary equities, fixed income, and alternative investment strategies. It operates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune, with a team of over 250 professionals.