Amusement Park chain, Wonderla Holidays Ltd has achieved a monumental feat by raising the largest 15-feet Mahabali installation at its Kochi Park in partnership with Coirfed, a pioneer in coir and allied products.

To bring this colossal vision to life, Wonderla and Coirfed employed a combination of traditional and modern materials. Iron pipes and rods formed the sturdy skeleton, while coir mats lent a touch of authenticity and vibrancy to the structure. The creative use of coir yarn and coir curled rope added intricate textures, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the installation.

The installation was inaugurated by R Suresh, Vice President, Coirfed, Shahul Hameed and Joint Director – Tourism Department in the presence of M A Ravikumar, Park Head of Wonderla Kochi.

Wonderla is honoured to have received the Best of India records award for creating the tallest Mahabali installation. Manu Mohan P M - the sculpture artist oversaw its construction, with six artists and meticulously crafted over a span of 14 days. The project is poised to be an iconic landmark within the amusement park.

Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Ltd, “We are immensely proud to have achieved this world record in collaboration with Coirfed. The 15-foot Mahabali installation stands not only as a symbol of our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences for our visitors but also as a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of our country. This project showcases the remarkable synergy between art and engineering, and we are excited to share this masterpiece with the world.”

“Our traditional coir craftsmanship combined with Wonderla’s vision has resulted in a monumental achievement that showcases the beauty of our heritage and the power of collaboration” said, R Suresh, Vice President, Coirfed.

Wonderla Holidays is also celebrating Onam with various programmes at its Kochi Park from August 26 to September 3. The nine day long celebrations will feature stage shows, Onam fun games, procession, Pulikkali, Payasamela, food fests and much more.