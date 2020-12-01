Today’s weather: Deep depression may become cyclone later today

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
The depression over South-East Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards and has intensified into a deep depression (a gust away from being categorised as a cyclone) and lay centreed early this (Tuesday) morning over the South-East and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal, about 530 km East-South-East of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 930 km East-South-East of Kanniyakumari (India). It is expected to intensify further into a cyclone later today.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the prevailing deep depression may move in a west-northwestward direction and cross the Sri Lanka coast between latitudes 7.5°N and 9.0°N (Batticaloa and Trincomalee) close to Trincomalee during evening/night of tomorrow (Wednesday), move further westwards thereafter and emerge into the Comorin area on Thursday morning, and move towards the South Tamil Nadu coast.
The Sri Lanka Meteorological Department said that the prospective cyclone may move west-northwestwards and cross the eastern coast of Sri Lanka between Batticaloa and Mullaitivu around Wednesday evening. Showers or thundershowers at times will occur over the Eastern, Northern, North-Central, and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Matale districts.
Also read: Today’s Weather: Pre-cyclone watch for South Tamil Nadu, South Kerala
Heavy rainfall above 10 cm can be expected at some places over the island. Showers may occur at several places in the North-Western province. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2 pm this afternoon under cloudy skies. Fairly strong gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) can be expected over the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, North-Western and Western provinces of the island, it added.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has persisted with the advice to fishermen for total suspension of their activity from today (Tuesday) to Friday varyingly over South-East Bay on Tuesday; over the South-West Bay and along and off East Sri Lanka coast from Tuesday to Thursday; over the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and the South Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from Wednesday to Friday; and over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea on Thursday and Friday. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today (Tuesday).
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with intense spells has been forecast over South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may break out over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, North Kerala, Mahe, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Isolated rainfall is forecast over Karnataka, Telangana, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean (RSMC), New Delhi, said that the prospective cyclone could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall or extremely heavy falls over the Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts on Wednesday and Thursday.
In adjoining South Kerala, a similar warning is valid for the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on Thursday, while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over South Tamil Nadu today and on Friday and over South Kerala on Wednesday and Friday.
Also read: Early warnings helped Kalpakkam atomic power complex tackle ‘Nivar’
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, North Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday and Thursday and isolated heavy falls today and Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected also at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday and over Lakshadweep on Thursday and Friday.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...