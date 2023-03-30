The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Thursday, revised its order allowing the use of regional common names on labels of curd packets amidst a row in Tamil Nadu over the Hindi term “Dahi”.

In a statement on Thursday, FSSAI said that food business operators food can use the term “curd” along with the prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label.

This statement comes after Tamil Nadu government raised objections to the food safety authority’s direction to use of term “ dahi” on curd packets. Aavin said it will not use the Hindi term “dahi” for labelling. Karnataka Milk Federation and Kerala Milk Federation reportedly had also raised similar objections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a tweet on Wednesday, said, “The unabashed insistence of Hindi Imposition has come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from the South forever (sic).”

The food safety authority, on Thursday, said, “As many representations were received recently on the omission of the term “curd, from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term “Curd” along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label.“

“Accordingly, Curd can also be labelled as per the following examples- “Curd (Dahi)” ,Curd (Mosaru)”, Curd (Zaamut daud)”, “Curd (Thayir)” or “Curd (Perugu)”,” it added.

The food safety regulator had notified provisions for the omission of the term “curd” from the Standards of Fermented Milk products in January and only the term “dahi” was mentioned.

“General Standard for Milk and Milk Products’ under the ‘Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 clearly lay down guidelines for use of dairy term(s)in the nomenclature of dairy products (milk, milk product or a composite milk product) and related prohibitions for such use in non-dairy products. Accordingly, when term “curd” was written along with “Dahi” in the said regulation, it was restricting its used for non dairy products,” the FSSAI added in its statement.