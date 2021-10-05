Growers seek development of YLD-resistant arecanut variety

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Arecanut growers have urged the Government to focus on the development of YLD-resistant (yellow leaf disease) variety of arecanut in Karnataka.
Mahesh Puchhappady, General Secretary of the All-India Areca Growers’ Association (AIAGA), told BusinessLine that the Prime Minister had recently released 35 new varieties of different crops to meet the aspirations of the farmers. Now arecanut farmers also want a YLD-resistant variety to tackle the disease in their plantations.
Stating that YLD is gradually making an impact in different parts of Karnataka, he said there is a need to develop YLD-resistant variety of arecanut. A few plants in the affected regions are immune to YLD, hence scientists should explore developing new varieties based on such plants, he said.
Karnataka allocates ₹25 crore to tackle yellow-leaf diesease in areca plants
Puchhappady said YLD was first noticed in Kerala in 1914. All these years, the disease was predominantly seen in Sullia region of Dakshina Kannada district, and Koppa and Sringeri regions of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka. But now farmers are witnessing YLD in other parts of the State also, he said. This has created panic among farmers in those regions who are dependent on arecanut for their livelihood.
Though the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) has a regional station at Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, it lacks facility to do research on YLD, he said, adding that inadequate funding is also one of the reasons for lack of focus on YLD research.
Highlighting the role of arecanut in strengthening the economy of several districts in Karnataka, he said AIAGA has submitted a memorandum to the elected representatives of YLD-affected regions urging the Karnataka government to extend financial assistance to find a solution to YLD in arecanut plantations, including the development of YLD-resistant arecanut variety.
New arrivals of white arecanut surge to record, top ₹500 a kg
Though CPCRI has submitted a project to the Karnataka Horticulture Department on the need to establish a disease diagnostic laboratory for YLD at CPCRI’s Vittal Regional Station and on the management of the disease, the Karnataka government is yet to give its approval, Puchhappady said.
According to scientists, yellowing of leaves is the symptom of this disease. The disease is caused by the bacteria phytoplasma. The kernel of the nuts of YLD-affected palms becomes soft, showing blackish discolouration, leading to a spongy texture. YLD is transmitted by the planthopper insect Proutista moesta.
Since it is not possible to control the disease through conventional measures, farmers resort to removal of the YLD-affected plants.
The disease affects areca palms of all age groups, leading to decline in plant’s productivity.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...