Rural commerce platform Hesa acquires Flinkhub

Hesa, a rural commerce platform, has acquired Flinkhub to complement its super-app competencies. Flinkhub co-founders Ashish Rajput, Ananth SNC and Jerrin Joy will work with Hesa to add more users.

“The founders come with a product- and user-centric approach that will boost our expertise and help widen our key offerings to customers at the grassroots level,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hesa, said.

Flinkhub’s technology platform and tools allow creators to build social learning experiences.

Flinkhub Relationship Intelligence maps a user’s network, while Papertown is a social networking app.

“The team will focus on enhancing the Hesa super-app capabilities, from a ‘phygital’ marketplace to a technology-led interface where a rural consumer can access all their product and service needs in one place,” he said.

Hesa has about 40,000 village-level entrepreneurs, called Hesaathis, who use the Hesa super-app to meet the needs of users in their village network. Service providers offering fintech, agri, e-commerce and digital products have been onboarded on the super-app, enabling them to reach customers in remote areas.

Hyderabad-based HESA recently announced plans to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 village-level entrepreneurs across 30,000 villages by the end of 2022.