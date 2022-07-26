Rural commerce platform Hesa acquires Flinkhub

Hesa, a rural commerce platform, has acquired Flinkhub to complement its super-app competencies. Flinkhub co-founders Ashish Rajput, Ananth SNC and Jerrin Joy will work with Hesa to add more users.
“The founders come with a product- and user-centric approach that will boost our expertise and help widen our key offerings to customers at the grassroots level,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hesa, said.
Flinkhub’s technology platform and tools allow creators to build social learning experiences.
Flinkhub Relationship Intelligence maps a user’s network, while Papertown is a social networking app.
“The team will focus on enhancing the Hesa super-app capabilities, from a ‘phygital’ marketplace to a technology-led interface where a rural consumer can access all their product and service needs in one place,” he said.
Hesa has about 40,000 village-level entrepreneurs, called Hesaathis, who use the Hesa super-app to meet the needs of users in their village network. Service providers offering fintech, agri, e-commerce and digital products have been onboarded on the super-app, enabling them to reach customers in remote areas.
Hyderabad-based HESA recently announced plans to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 village-level entrepreneurs across 30,000 villages by the end of 2022.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.