All passenger trains cancelled till May 3

Indian Railways has decided to extend cancellation of all passenger train services till May 3 in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway, etc, shall continue to remain cancelled till the midnight of May 3, 2020," said an official.

To ensure essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue, added the official.

All counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved/unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed up to midnight of May 3, said the official.

BusinessLine had reported on Monday the likelihood of passenger train services remaining cancelled beyond April 14.