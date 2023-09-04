New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), which handled 41.42 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in 2022-23, targets a throughput of 58-plus mt by 2030, according to AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPA.

Ramana told businessline that NMPA has taken up several projects to modernise the port infrastructure through PPP (public-private partnership) mode and for capacity augmentation, coupled with measures to unlock value in existing facilities to increase capacity and throughput.

Based on the demand forecast for POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) products, edible oil, and raw material for infrastructure development across the country, and the growth in the containerised segment due to an increase in agri-based export and import from the hinterlands of the port, the NMPA plans to launch a range of projects to augment its handling capacity.

The cargo load has potential to grow multifold in the coming years.

For the liquid cargo segment, berth facilities are being upgraded through PPP mode to create more tankage in the vicinity of the port.

For the container cargo segment, Ramana said capacity addition at the container terminal, under phase-II, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, there will be capacity augmentation through the creation of container freight stations. Efficiency measures will be undertake to unlock the value of existing facilities, he said.

Service reliability

Container cargo handling at the port increased by 22.46 per cent year-on-year, as of July, due to factors such as the addition of specialised handling facilities through PPP investment, and improvement in service reliability through the launch of mainline service, Ramana said.

As part of the NMPA’s three major projects under the PM Gati Shakti programme, the first phase of the mechanisation of berth no. 14 has been completed.

Construction of a fishing jetty at Kulai, near the port, is underway, while the project for the construction of berth no. 17 is expected to be awarded in December.

On the challenges involved, he said gaps in road and rail connectivity are among the key issues faced by stakeholders. The port has been facing several issues related to road connectivity for more than 15 years.

Business continuity

Most of the national highways (NHs) connecting the port to the hinterland pass through ghat sections, which are intermittently closed due to landslides during monsoon.

NH-75 is the main highway connecting the port to the hinterland, especially Bengaluru. The port and the state will immensely gain from a four-lane highway on this stretch, he said.

Other roads such as NH-275, 73 and 169, which connect the port to the hinterland, need to be upgraded into all-weather roads.

The roads are not wide enough for the movement of 40-feet containers, leading to uncertainty for importers and exporters. Infrastructure such as all-weather roads can ensure business continuity during monsoon, he said.

On the challenges related to railway connectivity, he said closures during monsoon impact cargo movement. He called for a new line between Hubballi and Ankola to shorten the circuitous route to the hinterland.