MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, on Tuesday, completed its maiden voyage at Dibrugarh in Assam, its final destination in the 50 day-odd journey.

According to Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) hailed it as “historic and path-breaking” for the Inland Waterways sector since India’s Independence.

The cruise vessel arrived at Bogibeel at 02:30 PM with 28 foreign tourists travelling onboard. The cruise covered a distance of over 3200 km.

“MV Ganga Vilas opens up a new vista of opportunity in the river tourism potential in the entire South Asia region,” a Ministry statement said. The cruise was flagged off by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi from Varanasi on January 13.

MV Ganga Vilas, also the first indigenously made cruise vessel in India, has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and fro journey for the next two years.

According to Sonowal, the successful completion of the world’s longest river cruise showcases how India is ready to explore newer horizons and unlock value.

“Our glorious history of riverine trade is set to be reclaimed with the successful completion of the world’s longest river cruise here today,” he said adding that the country has “reclaimed our access from the Brahmaputra to international marine trade routes via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) and coastal ecosystem”.

“The riverine economy through Arth Ganga has received a magnificent boost through the success of this River Cruise,” Sonowal further added.

The seamless movement of MV Ganga Vilas has established the viability of seamless movement of vessels between Ganga Valley and Brahmaputra Valley; i.e., from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Kolkata using the IBPR.

For Northeast India, the cruise will open up an opportunity to use the inland waterways to reach seaports and access to the world of international trade routes, the Minister added.

