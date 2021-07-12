Economy

Rajinikanth says he will ‘consult’ Mandram functionaries on ‘political’ entry

PTI Chennai | Updated on July 12, 2021

Sparks fresh round of speculation over a two-decade-long question of his political aspiration

Top star Rajinikanth on Monday said he would consult his Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries on whether or not to join politics, six months after he opted out of it.

Sparking a renewed round of speculation over whether or not he would enter politics, a topic that was debated for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, the actor said ‘questions’ lingered among Mandram functionaries on the forum’s future.

Rajinikanth, through data visualisations

RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor’s political career. However, last December, the actor said he would not join politics, citing factors like his health condition and his kidney transplant in 2016.

Moments from Rajini-starrer ‘Sivaji The Boss’ now available as digital collectables

The actor, who returned from America days ago after a health check-up, told reporters: “Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and, if so, what will be its functions... and these are questions among the functionaries and fans.

“There are also questions as to whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,” he said, adding he would consult Mandram functionaries and spell out the outcome of the deliberations.

On December 3, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined other political parties including the DMK.

Published on July 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.