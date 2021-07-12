Rajinikanth says he will ‘consult’ Mandram functionaries on ‘political’ entry

Top star Rajinikanth on Monday said he would consult his Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries on whether or not to join politics, six months after he opted out of it.

Sparking a renewed round of speculation over whether or not he would enter politics, a topic that was debated for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, the actor said ‘questions’ lingered among Mandram functionaries on the forum’s future.

RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor’s political career. However, last December, the actor said he would not join politics, citing factors like his health condition and his kidney transplant in 2016.

The actor, who returned from America days ago after a health check-up, told reporters: “Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and, if so, what will be its functions... and these are questions among the functionaries and fans.

“There are also questions as to whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,” he said, adding he would consult Mandram functionaries and spell out the outcome of the deliberations.

On December 3, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined other political parties including the DMK.