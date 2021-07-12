Rajinikanth says he will ‘consult’ Mandram functionaries on ‘political’ entry

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Top star Rajinikanth on Monday said he would consult his Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries on whether or not to join politics, six months after he opted out of it.
Sparking a renewed round of speculation over whether or not he would enter politics, a topic that was debated for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, the actor said ‘questions’ lingered among Mandram functionaries on the forum’s future.
Rajinikanth, through data visualisations
RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor’s political career. However, last December, the actor said he would not join politics, citing factors like his health condition and his kidney transplant in 2016.
Moments from Rajini-starrer ‘Sivaji The Boss’ now available as digital collectables
The actor, who returned from America days ago after a health check-up, told reporters: “Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and, if so, what will be its functions... and these are questions among the functionaries and fans.
“There are also questions as to whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,” he said, adding he would consult Mandram functionaries and spell out the outcome of the deliberations.
On December 3, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.
Since then, several functionaries had joined other political parties including the DMK.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...