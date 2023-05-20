Data shows 93 per cent of modern engineers are looking for upskilling opportunities in AI, cloud computing, and other new-age technologies, according to the EPAM-CMR Study.

Modern engineers are invested in shaping their future with clear career aspirations, social innovation, and sustainability goals, with 68 per cent and 46 per cent of modern engineers, respectively, believing that data analytics and artificial intelligence will be in demand in the future, enabling enhanced consumer experiences and collaboration.

Learning curve

Similarly, delving deeper into their career aspirations, the study findings suggest that modern engineers are keen on accelerating their learning curve and expect their organisations to support this by creating learning pathways.

According to the study, 80 per cent of participants find practices such as competency centres crucial for assisting employees in acquiring technical knowledge and developing problem-solving skills. Concerning tech domain preferences, two in every five modern engineers seek to learn microservice architecture, while Java is the most popular programming language, with 55 per cent of participants voting in favour for it.

Major step forward

Additionally, results demonstrated that the career aspirations of modern engineers vary with age: 57 per cent of modern engineers aged 25 years or under look for faster career promotions, whereas more than half of those between 26 and 30 are more invested in exploring career expansion opportunities through learning.

“The corporate workforce has seen its fair share of transformations that have altered the traditional ways of doing business across different sectors. While most conversations have focused on CxO perspectives and enterprise initiatives, the study is a major step forward in moving the needle beyond the ‘enterprise,’ to the ‘employee’ and specifically towards modern engineers,” said Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director (India GDO Head) at EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM Systems India Private Limited (EPAM India), a digital transformation services company, and CyberMedia Research (CMR) commissioned a joint study to better understand modern engineers’ aspirations within the emerging workplace. The survey was conducted with more than 800 engineers from diverse tech roles, aged 23 to 30, with 1 to 7 years of work experience, hailing from eight major cities in India.