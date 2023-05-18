ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has agreed on the need to regulate AI technology, a report by The Washington Post revealed. “If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” Altman was quoted saying while testifying before the US Senate subcommittee for privacy, technology, and the law.

The company just launched new features — ChatGPT plugins and internet access — to ChatGPT Plus users.

He said that his company was founded with the belief that AI has the potential to transform human lives. “We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models,” he said. Altman admitted that AI would leave an impact on jobs.

During the hearing, the Senate subcommittee members on privacy, technology, and the law, expressed deep fears about the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and suggested that recent advances could be more transformative than the internet.