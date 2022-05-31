Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband introduces three new all-in-one plans

Airtel has announced three new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that include subscriptions to 17 OTTs, 350 plus TV channels and a 4K Xstream TV Box. These plans are also bundled with unlimited data, voice calling and DTH services, Airtal announced.

“Consumers are demanding a greater variety of entertainment than ever before, powered by reliable home internet,” Airtel said in its statement. To serve the entertainment needs of premium households, Bharti Airtel has announced these three ‘new all-in-one plans.’

According to Airtel, the new plans are priced at ₹699, ₹1,099 and ₹1,599, offering 40 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds, respectively. The plans also pack subscriptions to major OTT streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel will charge a one-time payment of ₹2000 for the 4K Xstream TV box. However, the company provides a first-month rental free service with no installation cost.

“Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs. Through these offers, we plan to offer our discerning customers great value and convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience,” said Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel.