Amdocs withdraws from MWC Barcelona 2020

Amdocs, a software and service provider for communications and media enterprises, became the latest company to withdraw from GSMA’s Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC 2020), citing the outbreak of novel coronavirus (nCov).

The company said it is prioritising health and safety of its employees, customers and partners and will not attend MWC 2020.

"In the face of the public health concern from the nCov, we are placing the highest priority on protecting the health of our employees, customers and partners. While we appreciate the precautionary measures put into place by the GSMA, we believe the safest option is not to attend MWC 2020 in Barcelona," said Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Ofiicer, Amdocs.

Amdocs intends to hold business meetings and workshops at its customers' offices to showcase the amdocsONE portfolio, including new 5G, cloud, monetisation and media solutions.

Many sponsors and exhibitors including chipmaker Nvidia Corp, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson, South Korea's LG Electronics and Amazon among others have withdrawn from MWC, citing nCov outbreak.