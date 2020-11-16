‘Among Us’ most downloaded game worldwide in October: Report

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
Among Us by InnerSloth was the most downloaded game worldwide in October, according to new data by Sensor Tower.
“Among Us from InnerSloth remained the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for October 2020 with approximately 74.8 million installs, which represented a 50-times increase from October 2019,” said Sensor Tower.
India accounted for the highest number of downloads for the game last month at 15 per cent, while the US was at 11.6 per cent.
Among Us was followed by Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, which saw th 19.8 million installs. Yet again, the highest number of installs for the game came from India at 27.3 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8 per cent.
The top five most downloaded games worldwide in October 2020 also included Join Clash 3D from Supersonic, Garena Free Fire from Garena Games, and Genshin Impact from miHoYo, as per the report.
In terms of revenue, Genshin Impact was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for October 2020 with nearly $239 million in player spending.
“Approximately 31 per cent of Genshin Impact’s revenue was from China, followed by 24.5 per cent from Japan and 19 per cent from the US,” Sensor tower said.
Genshin Impact was followed by Tencent’s Honor of Kings with $225 million in gross revenue.
