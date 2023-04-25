Artificial intelligence (AI) and new developments in machine learning technology continue to transform every walk of life. AI development takes different forms ranging from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and Google’s Bard AI.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared an AI-generated video showcasing the transformation of a girl in a saree. The 30-second-long video portrait captures different phases of a girl aged five to 95.

Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human… pic.twitter.com/k7d2qupJ52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

Screenshot from the AI-generated video

Sharing the video that caught his attention on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful.”

His post has amassed over 642.9K views and 11.4K likes.

