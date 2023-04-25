Twitter recently restored blue ticks to several users who have at least one million followers. Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment after losing the blue tick verification badge on Twitter. The Shark Tank India judge stated that he would revoke his plans to purchase a Tesla car.

Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off 😤 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) April 23, 2023

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who has lately been sharing quirky tweets has shared his thoughts after regaining a blue tick on his Twitter profile. Bachchan wondered why he had paid for the subscription despite having 48.4 million followers. Here goes his tweet;

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

The controversies over Twitter’s legacy checkmarks rose after Elon Musk took over the platform, focusing on monetisation.

The microblogging site withdrew the blue checkmarks from all legacy verified accounts on April 20, 2023, and later restored them to some accounts. Meanwhile, several celebrities opted out of the subscription service and lost their checkmark for a while, including cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Rahul Gandhi, and Ratan Tata. The platform is now mandating advertisers on the platform to pay for their verification or reach a minimum monthly spend on ads

