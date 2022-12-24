Apple Inc’s latest version of iOS is set to have a major feature in store for iPhone users in 2023. In an update to iOS 16, Apple plans to introduce support for Safari push notifications. This is one of the updates promised in the iOS 16 preview by Apple in June 2022.

Also read: How to disable side buttons to end calls on iPhone?

As reported by Macrumors, iPhone users will soon be able to receive push notifications for websites via Safari. This feature is already available on the MacBook, along with an option to customise notifications. Users and companies have been waiting for this update since its preview, which was announce in June this year.

The iOS 16, which was rolled out to users in September, has introduced a range of features like Live Text, lock screen customisation and widgets and iCloud shared photo library, since its release.

Apple is now testing iOS 16.3 with developers and public beta testers, as per reports. It is expected to roll out in early 2023.

How to install iOS 16?

Step 1: Make sure your iPhone is plugged in and connected to the internet via Wi-fi

Step 2: Go to Settings

Step 3: Click on ‘General’

Step 4: Select ‘Software Update’

Step 5: Tap ‘Install Now’

Also read: Google to introduce Apple-like Find My for Android

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit