IT major Wipro Limited announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa) strategic market unit.

Srinivasan will be taking over the leadership of these two regions to drive deeper synergies, facilitate sharing of best practices, deliver consistent and exceptional client experiences across the client journey, and scale Wipro’s ability to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities, said the company.

He joined Wipro in January 2022 as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia, where he led the consolidation of strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening Wipro’s talent base and brand presence.

The initiatives under his leadership helped accelerate Wipro’s business growth and revenue expansion across key markets in the region. He is a Member of the Board of Wipro’s strategic subsidiaries and acquired entities in Asia (Capco, Rizing, and Designit), and a member of Wipro’s Global Leadership Team.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer-APMEA, Wipro Limited and Member of Wipro Executive Board said, “Southeast Asia and India are two high-growth markets for us with obvious synergies, offering best practices sharing, opportunities for cross-fertilisation, and talent development. Badri has delivered a great performance in Southeast Asia and has shown excellent leadership traits. I am confident that the scope of his extended role will bolster our impact even further.”

Established player

While Wipro has a strong presence in India, the company has also established itself in Southeast Asia over the past two decades, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities — Capco, Designit, Topcoder and Rizing, said the company.

Badri Srinivasan, Business Head-India and Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited said, “Enterprises across India and Southeast Asia are looking at pragmatic approaches to strengthen their market leadership and attain the desired goals of business transformation leveraging technology, going beyond cost savings. I look forward to strengthening Wipro’s positioning in these regions as a purpose-driven value orchestrator for clients, partners, and employees.”

