ASUS launches ExpertBook B5 Flip in India

Taiwanese PC maker ASUS launched its premium ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) in India on Wednesday. ASUS had launched it in the US and a few other markets last year.

Specifications

Powered by 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, the laptop has a 13.3-inch anti-glare HDR OLED touch display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and is upgradable to Windows 11. It comes with inbuilt graphics Thunderbolt 4.

The 16GB inbuilt RAM is upgradable to 48GB. There are two SSDs with 2TB dual storage.

The I/O ports include two Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.0b ports. Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the ExpertBook B5 is said to be crafted with US military-grade certification for mobility. The laptop also enables tent and tablet mode.

Its 3DNR camera reduces noise up to 23 per cent and improves image quality even in low light and clear video in artificial and low lighting conditions. The HD camera comes with a privacy shield.

The laptop also features noise-cancelling technology based on artificial intelligence, TPM 2.0 chip for user security and a four-cell 66W battery that promises 12 hours of usage.