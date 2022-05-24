Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tops popularity charts

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the most played game among the top 10 list on Steam. The games with highest player count on Steam as on May 24, 2022 are from various genres such as first person shooter, multiplayer online battle arena, battle royale and action-adventure games. Steam is a video game digital distribution service and online store.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, released in August 2012, was developed and published by Valve Corporation as a sequel to the first person shooter Counter-Strike. More than 11 years since its release, it remains the most played online first person shooter game on steam with more than 8,33,000 players.

It is followed by Lost Ark, an action role-playing game published by Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios, which was released in December 2019 and has a player count of 6,46,000 players.

The third most played game with a player count of 6,37,000 is Defence of the Ancients (Dota) 2, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, which was developed and published by Valve and released in July 2013 as a sequel to Dota. In the fourth and fifth place are Battle Royale Games PUBG: Battlegrounds and Apex Legends.

Other games in the top 10 are V Rising, a survival game, Nakara: Bladepoint and Grand Theft Auto 5, both action-adventure games, and Rust, a multiplayer survival game.

The only sport game to feature in the top 10 is FIFA 22, a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts in September 2021.