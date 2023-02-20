Gurugram-based end-to-end SaaS platform GetWork, has raised ₹7 crores in a Pre-series A round from Samarthya Investment Advisors, NVS Wealth Managers, and Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw participation from marquee founders and angel investors like Pravin Agarwala (Co-Founder - Betterplace), Shuchi Kothari (Director - Health & Glow and DSP Group Family Office), and Saurabh Garg (Co-Founder - NoBroker).

Also read: Great Lakes’ batch of 2023 achieves 100 per cent placement

Launched in 2019, GetWork is a B2B SaaS platform for colleges to place their fresh graduates directly into start-ups and corporates. GetWork creates individual profiles for each student and then maps job opportunities from employers on their platform based on students’ respective skill sets and experience.

Rahul Veerwal, Founder, GetWork, says, “Over 42,000 colleges and training schools add 1.2 crore fresh graduates to the working population every year. However, there isn’t a single platform that provides specific tools, guidance, and job opportunities to fresh graduates from tier 2 and tier 3 colleges. GetWork’s placement platform and GetWork Club focus on solving this massive problem. This funding round brought onboard an exciting set of investors who will help us scale the GetWork platform pan-India over the next 18 months.”

Also read: Workruit to offer AI-backed resume builder to colleges in tier-I, tier-II cities

GetWork has previously raised a seed round of ₹2 crores in March 2021 led by Artha Venture Fund. GetWork says it currently has 6,500 employers recruiting from the 13 lakh students on the GetWork platform from over 1000 colleges across India.

Jatin Karani, Co-Founder and Partner, Samarthya Investment Advisors, says, “The incumbent recruitment platforms focus on experienced candidates. They have not been able to cater to the specific needs of fresh college graduates and placement cells of tier 2 and 3 colleges. This is where GetWork has built a robust and innovative platform that aids in the discoverability of fresh talent from these colleges by connecting them to recruiters looking for specific talent for their pan-India job openings.”