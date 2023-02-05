Google Chrome on Android will soon receive a feature that allows users to quickly delete the past 15 minutes of their history in one go. According to a 9to5Google report, a flag was spotted in Chromium Gerrit that the feature could arrive soon. The report does not clearly reveal if the data include browsing history and account history.

Google added a similar feature to its Android app earlier this year that allowed users to erase search and account activity at the press of a button.

At present, users have to tap the icon on the top-right corner and select history from the drop-down menu and then clear browsing data. Users can also remove individual sites from the timeline.

The tech giant also plans to launch a new feature to protect users from malicious and suspicious HTTP downloads. Chrome will categorise any HTTP website as insecure in the address bar. In addition, Google will also block insecure downloads which users might want to open through HTTP websites.

