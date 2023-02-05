YouTube has released the ‘go live together’ feature for co-streaming content on phone. The company announced that creators with over 50 subscribers could start a co-stream and invite anyone as guests.

The company may also extend the feature to the desktop.

The feature appears beneath Go Live in the Create sheet on YouTube for Android and iOS. Creators can share links for guests to join. They can also schedule a live stream with guests and then go live from their phones.

Creators can also switch guests they have on their live stream, but only one guest can join at a time.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a recent analysts’ call, “Our subscription business continues to grow, with YouTube Music and Premium surpassing 80 million subscribers, including trials. Together with our YouTube Primetime channel subscriptions and YouTube TV, we have good momentum here.”

